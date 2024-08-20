GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Physiotherapy college signs MoU with Malaysian Varsity for joint research

Published - August 20, 2024 11:55 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Significant pact: Key components of the agreement include collaborative research on advanced physiotherapy techniques, and dynamic exchange programmes for students and faculty.

Significant pact: Key components of the agreement include collaborative research on advanced physiotherapy techniques, and dynamic exchange programmes for students and faculty. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Sri Venkateshwaraa College of Physiotherapy (SVCOPT) and the Asian Institute of Medicine, Science and Technology (AIMST) University, Malaysia, have firmed up a pact for innovation and collaboration in physiotherapy education and research.

The SVCOPT, which is a part of the Sri Venkateshwaraa Group of Institutions (SVGI), recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in this regard at the AIMST University in Bedong.

Robust collaboration

A press note said the MoU set the stage for a robust collaboration between the two institutions, focusing on areas such as joint research initiatives, academic exchanges, and cutting-edge training programmes.

The partnership was envisioned by B. Ramachandiran, SVGI Chairman; and A. R. Rajiv Krishna, Managing Director, with the strategic oversight of B. Vidhya, Chief Operating Officer.

Kathiresan V. Sathasivam, Vice-Chancellor of AIMST University; and K. Anand Babu, SVCOPT Principal; signed the MoU in the presence of Yu Chye Wah, Dean of the Faculty of Allied Health Professions at AIMST; Kshtrashal, Deputy Dean; and Paulraj Manickavelu from SVCOPT.

Prof. Anand Babu termed the partnership a pivotal moment for both the institutions. The collaboration aims at redefining the standards of training and research in the field of physiotherapy.

The key components of the agreement include collaborative research on advanced physiotherapy techniques, dynamic exchange programmes for students and faculty, and interactive workshops to foster innovation.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.