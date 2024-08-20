Physiotherapy college signs MoU with Malaysian Varsity for joint research

The Sri Venkateshwaraa College of Physiotherapy (SVCOPT) and the Asian Institute of Medicine, Science and Technology (AIMST) University, Malaysia, have firmed up a pact for innovation and collaboration in physiotherapy education and research.

The SVCOPT, which is a part of the Sri Venkateshwaraa Group of Institutions (SVGI), recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in this regard at the AIMST University in Bedong.

Robust collaboration

A press note said the MoU set the stage for a robust collaboration between the two institutions, focusing on areas such as joint research initiatives, academic exchanges, and cutting-edge training programmes.

The partnership was envisioned by B. Ramachandiran, SVGI Chairman; and A. R. Rajiv Krishna, Managing Director, with the strategic oversight of B. Vidhya, Chief Operating Officer.

Kathiresan V. Sathasivam, Vice-Chancellor of AIMST University; and K. Anand Babu, SVCOPT Principal; signed the MoU in the presence of Yu Chye Wah, Dean of the Faculty of Allied Health Professions at AIMST; Kshtrashal, Deputy Dean; and Paulraj Manickavelu from SVCOPT.

Prof. Anand Babu termed the partnership a pivotal moment for both the institutions. The collaboration aims at redefining the standards of training and research in the field of physiotherapy.

The key components of the agreement include collaborative research on advanced physiotherapy techniques, dynamic exchange programmes for students and faculty, and interactive workshops to foster innovation.