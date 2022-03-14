Physical sessions resume for kindergarten students

As the lower and upper primary classes in the Union Territory resumed physical classes with much excitement on Monday, Director of School Education, P. T Rudra Goud went to one of the middle schools in Puducherry to admit his son in Lower Primary Class.

The LKG and UKG classes were suspended for months following the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country. The classes resumed for kindergarten students in all the four regions by following COVID-19 protocols, including wearing of mask and hand sanitisation.

The spotlight of the school re-opening turned to Colacara Arangasamy, Naicker Government Middle School at Lawspet where Mr Goud arrived with his wife to admit their son, P. Ashutosh in LKG. “I am not trying to make any statement by admitting my son in the school. All schools in Pondy are good and the quality of teaching depends on the commitment of teachers, whether it is a private or government school,” he told The Hindu.

As for admitting his son in the particular school, Mr Goud said “the school has got very good infrastructure and is spacious. It is also very near my home. I believe, kindergarten students should be admitted near their home. Also, there is a wrong notion associated with admitting children in government schools. The government schools are in no way inferior” Mr Goud said.

In the recent times, infrastructure in several government schools have been upgraded to equal many private schools. “Just a few days ago, we have appointed 148 Bala Sevikas. The government is taking care of the infrastructure and academic needs of the schools. Private entities are also coming forward to augment infrastructure in schools. But more depends on the school management and also commitment of teachers. They have to concentrate in providing quality education and upkeep of the infrastructure given to the schools,” he said.

