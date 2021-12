Physical classes for students of standards I to VIII in Puducherry will resume on December 6, Education Minister A. Namassivayam said on Friday. Addressing a press conference, he said physical classes will be conducted from 9.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. in a staggered manner from Monday.

Classes for students of Standards I, III, V and VII will be held on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, while Classes for Standards II, IV, VI and VIII will be held on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, he said.