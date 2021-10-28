Physical classes for students of Standards I to VIII from Nov. 8

PUDUCHERRY

28 October 2021 00:02 IST

Online sessions will continue for those opting to study at home: Minister

The Puducherry government has decided to resume physical classes for students of Standards I to VIII on November 8.

Announcing this at a press conference on Wednesday, Education Minister A. Namassivayam said in-person classes with COVID-19 protocols will start from November 8 in the Union Territory. Classes will be held from 9.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m.

Classes for students of Standards 1,3,5,7 will be held on Monday, Wednesday and Friday while for classes 2, 4, 6 and 8 it will be held on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, Mr. Namassivayam said.

As it was not compulsory for students to attend the in-person classes, teachers have been asked not to take attendance. The online classes would continue for those opting to study at home.

The heads of institutions have been asked to make vaccination compulsory for all the teachers and other staff, he added.

The government has given instruction to all private schools not to collect excess fee. The institutions are allowed to collect 75% of the fee fixed during the previous academic year.

The government was keen to establish a separate School Education Board for the Union Territory, he also said.

Asked about the government’s response to the recent spate of murders, Mr. Namassivayam, who also holds the Home portfolio, said he has convened a high-level meeting to discuss the issue. All aspects related to policing would be discussed at the meeting.