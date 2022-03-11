Physical classes for LKG and UKG students to resume on Monday
Physical classes for LKG and UKG students will commence in all the four regions of the Union Territory from Monday.
Director of School Education P. T Rudra Goud in a circular on Friday said the schools would function adhering to the Standard Operating Procedure. The heads of schools in Puducherry, Karaikal, Yanam and Mahe regions have been asked to follow the SOP, the circular said.
