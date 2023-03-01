Photography exhibition on late Giorgio Molinari’s works underway in Auroville

March 01, 2023 12:01 pm | Updated 12:01 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

‘Chronotype’, a photography exhibition featuring a selection of the late Giorgio Molinari’s experimental works is underway at Auroville. Hosted by the Centre d’Art Gallery, Citadines, the photography exhibition will be on till March 3, and persons can visit from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Born in Milan, Italy, Molinari was drawn to photography from a young age and had a deep interest in Oriental philosophy. In 2003, during the ‘Auroville 35 Years’ celebration at the UNESCO center in Paris, Molinari learned more about Auroville and eventually became an Aurovilian in 2006. Molinari died in 2020.

Giorgio Molinari’s approach to digital photography was unique. Instead of capturing an instant of the space-time continuum, Molinari’s work captured a duration of significant importance. He aimed to trap space within the two dimensions of the final image, thereby losing the perspective reference that is typically implicit in photography. According to a press note, this unique take, results in a more truthful representation of reality, in his photographs.