Phase 2 of local polls in Cuddalore today

The district administration has made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the second phase of local body polls to be held in seven panchayat unions in the district on Monday.

A total of 6,01,163 voters are expected to exercise their franchise to elect candidates for 12 district panchayat wards, 123 panchayat union wards, 342 village panchayats and 2,397 village panchayat wards in the second phase. As many as 2,874 candidates are in the fray.

The polling will be held from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. According to an official, a total of 1,292 polling stations had been set up in the Panchayat unions of Kattumannarkovil, Virudhachalam, Kumarachi, Keerapalayam, Annagramam, Nallur and Srimushnam. Of them as many as 250 polling booths had been identified as vulnerable and critical.

Over 3,100 police personnel have been deployed to ensure the peaceful conduct of the polls.