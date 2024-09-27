Pharmacists Day celebrated at JIPMER

The Department of Pharmacy and JIPMER Pharmacists Association organised a rally and distributed pamphlets as part of celebration of World Pharmacists Day recently.

M. Jayanthi, officer-in charge of Pharmacy, JIPMER, flagged off the rally with participants holding placards on this year’s theme, “Pharmacists: Meeting Global Health Needs”.

In connection with the celebrations, saplings were planted in the JIPMER Nursing college and patient awareness pamphlets distributed to the public.

Later, Gautam Roy, JIPMER acting director presided over a session where M.Vivekanandan, Professor and Head, Department of Medicine delivered a lecture on the year’s theme.

Acting Medical Superintendent Niranjan Biswal, R. Kesavan, deputy officer-in-charge of Pharmacy, S.Sandhiya, additional professor and S.Suganthi, associate professor, were among those who spoke.

Pharmacists and staff of the department who completed 25 years of service were honoured. Prizes were distributed to the winners of World Pharmacist Day quiz competition.

