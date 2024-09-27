ADVERTISEMENT

Pharmacists Day celebrated at JIPMER

Published - September 27, 2024 11:34 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

An awareness rally and various events marked the celebration of World Pharmacists’ Day at JIPMER. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Department of Pharmacy and JIPMER Pharmacists Association organised a rally and distributed pamphlets as part of celebration of World Pharmacists Day recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

M. Jayanthi, officer-in charge of Pharmacy, JIPMER, flagged off the rally with participants holding placards on this year’s theme, “Pharmacists: Meeting Global Health Needs”.

In connection with the celebrations, saplings were planted in the JIPMER Nursing college and patient awareness pamphlets distributed to the public.

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, Gautam Roy, JIPMER acting director presided over a session where M.Vivekanandan, Professor and Head, Department of Medicine delivered a lecture on the year’s theme.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Acting Medical Superintendent Niranjan Biswal, R. Kesavan, deputy officer-in-charge of Pharmacy, S.Sandhiya, additional professor and S.Suganthi, associate professor, were among those who spoke.

Pharmacists and staff of the department who completed 25 years of service were honoured. Prizes were distributed to the winners of World Pharmacist Day quiz competition.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US