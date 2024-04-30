ADVERTISEMENT

PG admissions in Puducherry University to commence soon

April 30, 2024 06:55 am | Updated 06:55 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Pondicherry University stated on Monday that the admission process for PG and PG Diploma programmes (based on CUET-PG score) will open shortly, and debunked claims circulating on some forms of media that the deadline was set for April 30.

In a press note, the University said the admission page for the academic year 2024-25 on its website clearly indicates as “Opens shortly” for P.G. & P.G. Diploma Admissions (Based on CUET(PG) Score). Also, a flash news is circulated in the University main webpage as “The application portal for PG Admission 2024 based on CUET(PG) – 2024 will be opened shortly”.

The University assured candidates, parents and the public that no last date was fixed for P.G. admissions. It urged candidates to rely only on information posted on the official site www.pondiuni.edu.in.

