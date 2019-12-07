PF grievances redressal meet on December 10

The ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat’ (PF Near You) this month for redressal of grievances of the Employee Provident Fund members, trade unions and employers, will be held in the city on December 10 (Tuesday).

A press note from the Regional PF Commissioner said the hearing is scheduled at the auditorium of PIMS hospital will be over three sessions— first, for subscribers from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., second, for employers from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. and thrid, for exempted establishments from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m..

EPF members, employers and trade unions are required to furnish in advance details of grievances in writing with contact details and e-mail id to the Public Relations Officer, Puducherryon or before December 8.

Members can also send their grievances by email to ro.puducherry@epfindia.gov.in