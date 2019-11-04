Puducherry

PF grievance redress meet on November 11

more-in

The “Nidhi Aapke Nikat” to redress grievances of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) members, trade unions and employers will be held on November 11, the Assistant PF Commissioner, Regional Office, has said. The venue is the regional office at 101, 100 Feet Road, Sri Venni Commercial Complex, Mudaliarpet. The session for members is from 11 a.m. to 12.30 p.m., for employers from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. and for exempted establishments from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Stakeholders need to furnish in advance details of grievances in writing with contact information and email id to the PRO on or before November 5. They can send grievances by email to ro.puducherry @epfindia.gov.in

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Puducherry
labour
Puducherry
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Feb 9, 2020 5:02:39 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/pf-grievance-redress-meet-on-november-11/article29873086.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY