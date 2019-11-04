PF grievance redress meet on November 11

The “Nidhi Aapke Nikat” to redress grievances of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) members, trade unions and employers will be held on November 11, the Assistant PF Commissioner, Regional Office, has said. The venue is the regional office at 101, 100 Feet Road, Sri Venni Commercial Complex, Mudaliarpet. The session for members is from 11 a.m. to 12.30 p.m., for employers from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. and for exempted establishments from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Stakeholders need to furnish in advance details of grievances in writing with contact information and email id to the PRO on or before November 5. They can send grievances by email to ro.puducherry @epfindia.gov.in