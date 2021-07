PUDUCHERRY

05 July 2021 23:02 IST

Diesel now costs ₹93.10 in Puducherry

The price of petrol crossed ₹100 a litre in Puducherry on Monday.

After the hike in price, many consumers were surprised to know that the rate of petrol in the Union Territory stood at ₹100.12 and diesel at ₹93.10.

The price of petrol was increased by 47 paise a litre and diesel by 11 paise a litre.

