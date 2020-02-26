Puducherry

Petrol bomb hurled at LPF leader’s house in Neyveli

A few criminals hurled a petrol bomb at the house of a retired employee of NLC India Ltd. in Block 5 in Neyveli in the early hours of Wednesday. An SUV parked in the porch of the house was partially damaged in the attack.

The police said Rajendiran, a retired employee of NLCIL and a trade union member of the Labour Progressive Front (LPF), had gone to Chennai on Tuesday.

At around 4 a.m., unidentified persons hurled a petrol bomb at his house and fled the scene.

After being alerted by the locals, police rushed to the spot and doused the fire and cordoned off the area.

The police suspect previous enmity to be the reason behind the attack. Further investigations are on.

