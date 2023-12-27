Petit School alumni donate essentials

December 27, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The alumni of the 1988 batch from Petit Seminaire Higher Secondary School has donated essentials to orphanages and other disadvantaged sections.

At a recent function organised at the Indra Gandhi Stadium, the alumni members distributed 100 kg rice and 20 kg toor dal to various orphanages in the city. In addition, 5 kg of rice and 2 kg toor dal were given to 51 physically challenged persons.

Former teachers of the school, Viswakumar and Chinnappan, handed over the items to benficiaries.

Every year, the school alumni has been making a contribution to help the downtrodden, apart from offering scholarships for students from indigent background.

