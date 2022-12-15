Peter Pan: From bed-time story to trait syndrome

December 15, 2022 12:44 am | Updated 12:44 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

It is not all pixie dust and thrilling adventures of children endowed to fly, as Auroville Theatre Group turns a classic bedtime story into a musical theatre that blends song, dance and magical elements with an important cautionary message.

“Peter Pan-Lost and Found”, wraps the serious message about child abuse in a rock musical adaptation of the J.M. Barrie original about a boy who never grows up, and his exciting adventures with friends. The play, being presented at the Sri Aurobindo auditorium at Bharat Nivas on Thursday and on three successive nights thereafter, features an ensemble cast of child and adult actors from across India and the world.

“The story of homelessness, abandonment, lost love and the consequences on children has always been a theme for me. As a child, I was myself adopted, and I have a profound understanding of the struggles of children who have felt abandoned by their parents, neglected due to a dissonant home situation, living on the street until, finally, they find love and respect,” said Jill Navarre, artistic director of the Auroville Theatre Group.

The adaptation and lyrics were written by Jill Navarre with Martin Gluckman composing the music for a two-hour presentation. Originally raised in New York, Jill has been engaged with theatre as a playwright, director, and occasionally as an actor for 45 years including for the over three decades she has been in Auroville.

“As a child, I was fascinated by the story of a boy who could fly and the wonderful world of Never Land, where he had all sorts of adventures. If you read the original story, you will see it is full of Victorian references to childhood and its woes and, much like Alice in Wonderland, the dream of children to never grow up and never be adults, never accept responsibility, but just longing to be free and play,” she said.

The theme is about people who want to see themselves as forever young though not in a good way, but as a means of avoiding responsibility for their actions — what is termed the Peter Pan syndrome in popular psychology, she said.

The musical juggles between the narratives of the original, which is about children, the joys of childhood, escaping responsibility, and the adaptation that turns it around, where you leave childhood behind and accept responsibility, Jill said.

Though “Peter Pan: Lost and Found” debuted earlier in Thailand in collaboration with the Moradokmai Theatre Group and Home School in Thai language, this will be first English performance of the play for Auroville Theatre Group that, incidentally, clocked its 25 th anniversary earlier this year.

“I have always been inspired by musicals. The great ones coming from the U.S. and England, which I participated in during my high school years. My Fair Lady, Oklahoma, West Side Story, Marat/Sade, especially, inspired me as it combined French history with a call to revolution that resonated with the feelings of many who grew up in the 1960s,” said Martin.

The band for the musical has a rhythm guitar, (Andra) bass guitar (Stefano), drums (Juan Andres) and keyboard (Raquel Jover). Most actors from outside Auroville were recruited through Facebook, actor friends and announcements of the casting on various social media.

“The international community in Auroville has always been very responsive to works on stage which have a universal message about love, human unity, the adventure of consciousness, and raising awareness,” said Jill.

Though the group has toured with plays with smaller casts such as Red Bike, hitting the road with Peter Pan poses a challenge as it has 20 actors and a live band of four artists. “It’s not impossible, but very difficult without substantial backing! And here, the arts are free to the audience, so we don’t have box office receipts to draw from” said Jill.

To take their musical adaptation to a wider audience, the theatre group is looking at crowdfunding through fund-raisers (on Ketto for the domestic support and indiegogo for international donors). The duo dream of creating a music, theatre and dance school in Auroville, “something like India’s version of West End”.