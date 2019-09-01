Permits given to 10 firms to import sand through Karaikal port

The government has issued permits to 10 firms to import sand through the Karaikal port, Minister for Revenue M.O.H. F Shahjahan informed the Assembly on Saturday.

Replying to a question by AIADMK member K.A.U. Asana, the Minister said the first consignment had arrived at the Karaikal port five months ago.

The disbursement of sand to customers got delayed due to quality certification and other verifications.

The government had fixed the price of sand at ₹38,000 for three units, he said.

At this point, AIADMK member A. Anbalagan said the same unit of sand was sold in Tamil Nadu for ₹28,000 and accused the government of colliding with the sand dealer.

To another question by DMK member Geetha Anandan, the Minister said as per the audit report, the Karaikal unit of Pondicherry Road Transport Corporation had incurred a loss of ₹2 crore during the last financial year. Steps were being taken to revive the unit, he added.

Replying to a question by nominated legislator V. Saminathan, Social Welfare Minister M. Kandasamy said as many as 6,395 people were given jobs through the Employment Exchange during the last 19 years. As many as 2,12,181 youth have registered with the Employment Exchange.

Responding to Mr. Saminathan’s charge that the government had failed to provide job opportunities to the youth, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said that around 390 constables will be recruited in September. The government has initiated process to recruit around 200 teaching staff also, the Chief Minister said.