Perennial parking problem in Puducherry worsens with onset of festive season

The Union Territory Government should come up with a concrete plan to address the issue that becomes worse during the festive season every year, feel residents

The Union Territory Government should come up with a concrete plan to address the issue that becomes worse during the festive season every year, feel residents

With the onset of the festive season, the perennial parking problem has come to the fore yet again. The Boulevard, the nerve centre of the city, has been unable to handle the immense pressure from commuters, shoppers, and a large chunk of tourists from neighbouring States who have been struggling to find space to park their vehicles.

Characterised by narrow roads, the main thoroughfares which house major commercial buildings, retail chains, and small businesses remains perennially clogged especially during the peak hours.

The Government should come up with a concrete plan to address this issue. The traffic scenario in Puducherry has been taking a turn for the worse during the festive season every year and the authorities should at least ensure temporary parking spaces for vehicles outside the Boulevard, say residents.

“There is bound to be more rush during the festive season as people come out to shop in large numbers. However, due to lack of designated parking spaces, vehicles are parked haphazardly at all major thoroughfares on the Boulevard including Anna Salai, Jawaharlal Nehru Street, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Mission Street, and Bussy Street. Indiscriminate encroachments by business establishments and hawkers only compound the problem,” said an urban planner.

He added, “There has been a tremendous increase in the number of vehicles, but there is no parking space. The civic authorities should ensure that commercial establishments provide parking spaces for their customers. Poor enforcement and indiscriminate roadside parking are creating much problem.”

“With the vehicle population in the city increasing manifold, the government should act according to the changing needs of the traffic scenario. Though an attempt was made in the past to address the chaotic traffic problem keeping in view road safety and infrastructure, it failed to take off. But no subsequent plan has been evolved and the situation would become worse if the authorities fail to come out with some changes in the traffic plan,” said S. Nadarajan, a resident.

According to M. Sivasankaran, president of Puducherry Traders’ Federation, “Parking has become a major problem in the city. The Traffic police should restrict parking at designated spaces on Gingee Salai, opposite the BSNL office to ease congestion. Similarly, taxis and autorickshaws should be allowed to ply the main thoroughfares to pick up and drop off customers but should not have stopovers for long, resulting in traffic obstruction on arterial roads. The Government should look at adopting alternative system of transportation in Puducherry to ease traffic congestion.”

“Haphazard parking is the main reason for traffic snarls. Adequate parking spaces and proper parking of vehicles must be ensured so that the general public can have stress-free shopping. Traffic personnel and NSS volunteers could be deployed every 100 to 200 metres at main thoroughfares to ensure proper parking and smooth flow of traffic. All footpaths should be cleared of encroachments to make them accessible for public,” said Sandeep Jain, a resident.