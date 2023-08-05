HamberMenu
People’s Pulse writes to President’s Secretary, DGP regarding barricading of streets

Puducherry is not a disturbed area that the Streets have to be empty during the President’s visit. It is very natural that people would like to welcome her, says civil society group’s president

August 05, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

People’s Pulse, a Puducherry-based civil society group, has written to the Secretary to President Droupadi Murmu and Director General of Police B. Srinivas regarding barricading of streets during movement of President’s cavalcade in the town on Monday and Tuesday.

President of People’s Pulse P. Devanathan said barricades have been kept in such a way that people residing on streets leading to the main road are not allowed to have a view of the President. The residents are stopped some 30 to 40 feet inside the road and hence would not be able to get a view of the President.

“Puducherry is not a disturbed area that the Streets have to be empty during the President’s visit. It is very natural that people would like to welcome her,” he said in the letter.

