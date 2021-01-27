People will decide on opportunistic politicians: CM

Narayanasamy participates in a signature campaign seeking recall of L-G

Responding to former Minister A. Namassivayam’s decision to quit the Congress party, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Tuesday said people would decide the fate of politicians who play “opportunistic politics and change the colour of their party flag often”.

“We have seen the fate of persons who played opportunistic politics and changed the colour of party flags for personal gains. The people will decide their fate,” he said participating in a signature campaign launched by the Secular Democratic Alliance, seeking the recall of Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi, at Anna Thidal.

The Chief Minister said Mr. Namassivayam handled several portfolios, including Public Works Department, Local Administration, Excise and Town Planning. “Let him prove the charge against me that I have not allowed him to function. He used to bring the file personally and get it signed,” he said.

Questioning the decision of the former Minister to quit the government, citing the Chief Minister’s confrontational approach with the Centre and the Lt. Governor, the Chief Minister said Mr. Namassivayam was part of all the agitations against the Centre and the Lt. Governor for the last four and a half years.

“He was part of the day and night agitation against the Lt. Governor in front of Raj Nivas. He also filed a case challenging the appointment of the State Election Commissioner. The Minister then didn’t feel anything like confronting the Centre or the Lt. Governor,” the Chief Minister said.

Speaking on the occasion, Social Welfare Minister M. Kandasamy said the Centre was trying to threaten politicians in the Union Territory using investigating agencies, forcing them to join the BJP. “Those who fear will leave the party. Now, the same agencies should be used against those joining the BJP.” The Congress would expose those who have decided to join the BJP, he said adding the fight would continue till the rights of the elected government were restored.

The government was not able to implement many of the schemes because of the interference of the Centre and the Lt. Governor, he said.

Others who participated in the signature campaign included CPI secretary A.M. Saleem, former Minister R. Viswanathan, CPI (M) leaders Rajangam and T. Murugan and leaders belonging to the VCK and other outfits.