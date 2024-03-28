People of the country are looking for a change, says Congress candidate

March 28, 2024 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Raising issues of national and local importance while launching his election campaign for Puducherry Lok Sabha seat on Thursday, Congress candidate V. Vaithilingam said people of the country are looking for a change as they understood the folly of electing BJP at Centre and in Puducherry.

Beginning his election campaign in front of Vinayagar Temple at Ganapathichettikulam near Kalapet, Mr Vaithilingam said Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power at Centre in 2014 promising job opportunities for the youth. After ten years of governance, unemployment rate has gone up, he said.

“During the last ten years, job opportunities have reduced even in public sector undertakings. Unemployment has become a major issue and the Prime Minister has not spoken on the subject so far,” he said.

The Prime Minister, he said was trying to cover his failures by bringing religion into public discourse. During several years of governance at Centre, the Congress was able to build institutions of repute in various fields. The BJP on its part was trying to destroy the institutions established by the Congress party, he said.

“The Prime Minister refuses to answer any questions. He did not even visit violence hit places in Manipur. It is an autocratic rule and people have realised their mistake of electing BJP,” he said.

Criticising the policies of All India N R Congress led National Democratic Alliance government in Puducherry, Mr Vaithilingam said the Puducherry government has failed in its duty to resist the Centre’s move to privatise the Electricity Department and transfer ownership of Karaikal port.

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, Opposition leader R. Siva, Congress leader in Assembly M. Vaithianathan, CPI secretary A. M Saleem, CPI (M) secretary R. Rajangam, former Ministers and MLAs participated in the campaign.

