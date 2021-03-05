People from T.N. villages can take vaccine in U.T., says L-G

‘People should not hesitate as the indigenously-developed vaccines are safe’

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday said people residing in neighbouring villages in Tamil Nadu could also take the COVID-19 vaccine from government hospitals in the Union Territory.

Interacting with reporters after inspecting the government hospital here, the Lt. Governor said people should not hesitate to take the vaccine as the indigenously-developed vaccines are safe.

She said people from the neighbouring villages could take vaccines in the Union Territory.

The Lt. Governor inspected various wards and medical facilities available at the GH.

The Lt. Governor said she would look into the various demands of patients and staff, including the setting up of an MRI machine.

She also accompanied two of her advisers — Director General of Police, CRPF, A. P. Maheshwari, and retired IAS officer C. Chandramouli — during their visit to the GH for vaccination.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory on Friday recorded 30 new COVID-19 cases from 1,314 tests. While 13 each new cases were registered in the Puducherry and Karaikal regions, Mahe reported 4 cases. The overall tally is 669 deaths, 176 active cases, a total of 39,824 cases and 38,979 patients treated and discharged.

Six test positive

Cuddalore district reported six fresh cases of COVID-19 on Friday, taking the district’s tally to 25,211. While 24,867 persons have been discharged, the active cases in the district stand at 36.

In Villupuram district, three persons tested positive, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 15,278.

No positive case was reported in Kallakurichi district on Friday.