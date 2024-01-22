People escape unhurt in building collapse

January 22, 2024 11:13 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

People residing close to Uppar drain in Ambedkar Nagar at Attupatti escaped unhurt on Monday when a three-storey building came crashing down.

A few houses were constructed on the land provided by the government on the banks of the drain. The PWD had taken up certain works near the drain as part of the construction of a bridge connecting Marimalaiadigal Salai and Kamaraj Salai.

“The construction of the bridge and drain could have resulted in loosening of the soil around the area. The three-storey building did not have a proper foundation. The foundation was laid for a small house. Today, the building came crashing down. There were no occupants or people around the building when the house crashed,” said a PWD official.

Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan along with officials inspected the spot. The PWD and Revenue Department would submit a report on the incident, he said adding after consulting the Chief Minister a decision would be taken on providing compensation to the owner. The PWD would also study the structural stability of other houses constructed in the area.

AIADMK protest

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam staged a protest near Marimalaiadigal Salai seeking compensation for the owner of the building that collapsed. Party secretary A. Anbalagan said the callous attitude of the contractor has led to the collapse of the building. The PWD should own responsibility for the incident, he added.

