Penalised for violating liquor ban in Puducherry

January 17, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

A team of Excise officials cracked down on illegal sale of liquor which was banned on Thiruvalluvar Day that was celebrated on Monday.

According to a press note from the Excise Department, three special squads that had been formed to monitor the breach of ban by carrying out raids in several places such as Katterikuppam, Mettupalayaam and Lingareddypalayam.

The squads seized 44 litres of liquor during the raids. The department imposed a fine of Rs. 55,000 on seven persons in connection with violating the ban.