Pelecon inks MoU with BSNL to provide internet connections to rural households and for industrial needs

Pelecon, the subsidiary of the Pondicherry Industrial Promotion Development and Investment Corporation Limited (PIPDIC), has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited to provide ‘triple play service’ to households and industries.

PIPDIC in a release said the agreement would enable the entities to jointly roll out internet connectivity to rural households and for industrial needs.

An agreement to provide the service was agreed upon by Pelecon and BSNL in the presence of Minister for Home A. Namassivayam, Managing Director, PIPDIC, Sathiyamoorthy, Senior General Manager, BSNL, Thilakavati and General Manager, PIPDIC, A. Suresh Raj on Friday, the release said.

The project would be implemented in a phased manner, starting January next year, the release added.