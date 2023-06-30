ADVERTISEMENT

Pedestrians dread open storm water drains and broken footpaths in Puducherry

June 30, 2023 07:55 am | Updated 07:55 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

In several areas, roads are unfriendly to pedestrians. The roads are in a poor condition even on busy stretches; the footpaths are occupied by vendors. The storm water drain remains wide open at some places and slabs are broken at other places.

Rajesh B Nair
Rajesh B Nair

PUDUCHERRY, 29 June 2023: For UT Matters: Uneven roads, open drains and manholes make the roads unsafe for pedestrians in Puducherry. Photo: KUMAR SS / THE HINDU | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

Uneven roads, open storm water drains and broken footpaths have made life difficult for pedestrians in Puducherry. 

In several areas of the town and the suburbs, pedestrians find it difficult to move around because the roads are unfriendly. Even on the busy stretches of the town, the condition of the roads is not suitable to pedestrians, residents say. 

“At most places, the footpaths are occupied by vendors. The patches of the footpaths left out by vendors are dilapidated. At some places, the storm water drain remains wide open, and at other places. the slabs are broken,” says Udhayashankar, a resident of Saram. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, volunteers of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Communist Party of India staged separate protests and erected banners cautioning people to the open drains and the broken footpaths. 

CPI(M) Town secretary M.P. Mathivanan said several persons, including an elderly person, fell into the storm water drain near Jawaharlal Nehru Street as they stepped on a broken slab. “A few weeks ago, we staged a protest and kept banners near the broken slab. The damaged footpath was rectified; but there are still areas that have not been attended by officials. There are stretches on Mission Street, Chinna Subrayapillai Street, Mahatma Gandhi Road and Bussy Street that need urgent repairs,” he said. 

The CPI workers on Wednesday staged a protest at Thirukkanur to highlight the poor condition of the footpaths. 

Shreya S., a resident of Lawspet, says a good part of the storm water drain near Cluny School remains open. “The drain is very deep. It is very difficult to spot the open drain at night. Many senior citizens and children use the stretch to go to the park in late evening hours. The municipality should take urgent steps to close the drain with slabs,” she says.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US