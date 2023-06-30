Pedestrians dread open storm water drains and broken footpaths in Puducherry

June 30, 2023 07:55 am | Updated 07:55 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

Uneven roads, open storm water drains and broken footpaths have made life difficult for pedestrians in Puducherry.

In several areas of the town and the suburbs, pedestrians find it difficult to move around because the roads are unfriendly. Even on the busy stretches of the town, the condition of the roads is not suitable to pedestrians, residents say.

“At most places, the footpaths are occupied by vendors. The patches of the footpaths left out by vendors are dilapidated. At some places, the storm water drain remains wide open, and at other places. the slabs are broken,” says Udhayashankar, a resident of Saram.

Recently, volunteers of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Communist Party of India staged separate protests and erected banners cautioning people to the open drains and the broken footpaths.

CPI(M) Town secretary M.P. Mathivanan said several persons, including an elderly person, fell into the storm water drain near Jawaharlal Nehru Street as they stepped on a broken slab. “A few weeks ago, we staged a protest and kept banners near the broken slab. The damaged footpath was rectified; but there are still areas that have not been attended by officials. There are stretches on Mission Street, Chinna Subrayapillai Street, Mahatma Gandhi Road and Bussy Street that need urgent repairs,” he said.

The CPI workers on Wednesday staged a protest at Thirukkanur to highlight the poor condition of the footpaths.

Shreya S., a resident of Lawspet, says a good part of the storm water drain near Cluny School remains open. “The drain is very deep. It is very difficult to spot the open drain at night. Many senior citizens and children use the stretch to go to the park in late evening hours. The municipality should take urgent steps to close the drain with slabs,” she says.

