PEC inks MoU to boost student innovation

The Atal Incubation Centre of the Pondicherry Engineering College Foundation has signed an industrial partnership with a city-based ocular devices company to stimulate student innovation.

According to a press note, the MoU between AIC-PECF and Appasamy Ocular Devices established collaboration in a range of areas including joint research initiatives with respect to innovative technology and product solution and organising innovation challenges to identify potential innovators and hand hold them in scaling up their innovation.

The agreement also involves industrial know-how and hands-on exposure to early stage entrepreneurs and student entrepreneurs, access to the company’s mass production facility where AIC-PECF Startup incubatees can realise their innovations into scalable products. Entrepreneurial mentoring, product development, validation technological and funding support are other areas.

This MoU is considered as an important step taken ahead in engaging ecosystem stakeholders in Puducherry.

The MoU was signed in the presence of R. N. Kasthuri, chairman, Appasamy Ocular Devices, Kannan, Director and R. Sundaramurthy, Executive Director – AIC-PECF and Operations team of AIC-Pondicherry Engineering College Foundation.

Atal Incubation Centre - Pondicherry Engineering College Foundation (AIC-PECF) is fully supported and funded by Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), NITI Aayog, Government of India. AIC-PECF was initiated to provide a platform to assist and enable young entrepreneurs to initiate startups for the commercial exploitation of technologies developed by them, the press note said.