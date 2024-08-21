PCS officers express concern on the protest held near the residence of an under secretary level officer

Pondicherry Civil Services (PCS) cadre have demanded stern action against members of certain social organisations for causing disrepute to an under-secretary level officer and his family by organising a protest near his residence.

A group of PCS officers on Tuesday night met Chief Minister N. Rangasamy at his house and expressed their displeasure on the incident that was allowed to happen. Last week, representatives of certain organisations held a symbolic protest near the officer’s house for issuing a notification related to reservation in recruitment. The PCS officers are of the view that the representatives of the social organisation could have held the protest near the Under Secretary’s office, Assembly or Chief Secretariat to redress their grievance.

“We told the Chief Minister that the officer’s family is worried of his safety after the symbolic protest. The family feels insecure, and his image tarnished before the society. After all, as Under Secretary, he was only communicating a government decision. The protest has brought disrepute to the family of the officer. It will be difficult for the government servants to work if their families are going to be targeted for their official work,” said a PCS officer.

The Chief Minister has promised to act against those responsible for holding the protest, the officer said.