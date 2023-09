September 26, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

G. Srinivas, 50, belonging to the Pondicherry Civil Service died due to heart attack at Hyderabad. He was on Central deputation and was currently posted at Hyderabad with the Unique Identification Authority of India.

He had held several key posts including that of Commercial Tax Commissioner while serving in Puducherry. He has also held additional charge as PS, Joint Secretary, Additional Secretary to Lieutenant Governors at Raj Nivas.

