PCC stages protest against ED summons to Rahul

Protesters urge Prime Minister to concentrate on issues faced by people

The Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee on Monday staged a protest opposite Income Tax office on Mahatma Gandhi Road to condemn the decision of Enforcement Directorate to summon Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for questioning in the National Herald case.

Led by PCC chief A. V. Subramanian and former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, party workers holding placards carrying messages against the Centre, shouted slogans urging the ED not to work under the political pressure of the BJP.

The workers shouted slogans against the Prime Minister for ‘victimising’ the Gandhi family and ‘using Central agencies to silence Opposition leaders’. They urged the Prime Minister to concentrate on real issues facing people, including inflation and unemployment.

M. Vaithianathan, MLA, former Ministers M. Kandasamy, M.O.H. F. Shahjahan and PCC vice president P. K. Devadoss were among the leaders who participated in the agitation.

The protest on the busy MG road caused disruption to free movement of vehicles. Vehicles were diverted at different points.