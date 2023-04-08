PCC organises protest in Kamaraj Nagar constituency

April 08, 2023 02:27 am | Updated 02:27 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee on Friday organised a satyagraha in the Kamaraj Nagar constituency to protest against the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from Parliament.

Lok Sabha Member V. Vaithilingam led the protest, in which DMK convener R. Siva, CPI secretary A.M. Saleem, CPI(M) secretary R. Rajangam, party veteran T. Murugan and VCK principal secretary Deva Pozhilan took part.

Speakers criticised the “autocratic style” of functioning of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused the Centre of using its agencies against Opposition leaders. They spoke about the controversies surrounding businessman Gautam Adani and his alleged proximity to the Prime Minister.

PCC chief A.V. Subramanian, party MLA M. Vaithianathan and former Congress Ministers M. Kandasamy, M.O.H.F. Shahjahan and R. Kamalakannan were among those who took part at the protest.