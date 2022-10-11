PCC members guarded in their response to Congress presidential election

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of the electoral college of the Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee for the party president election are guarded in their comments on the battle between veteran Mallikarjun Kharge and its Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor to occupy the top post in the grand old party.

The PCC electoral college consists of 28 members though it should have had 30 members considering the strength of the Legislative Assembly. The AICC had prescribed one PCC member per constituency for constituting the electoral college.

However, the selection of a PCC member from Yanam constituency got delayed while an elected member from Orleanpet constituency is under suspension for his ‘unruly behaviour’ during the visit of All India Congress Committee in-charge for the Union Territory Dinesh Gundu Rao.

“Our electoral college now consists of 28 members and all are free to vote according to their considerations. I can only follow the directions of the Central Election Authority,” PCC president A. V Subramanian told The Hindu.

The electoral college, includes former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) V. Vaithilingam, party legislators M.Vaithianathan, Ramesh Parambeth, Subramanian, former Ministers M. Kandasamy, M. O. H. F. Shahjahan, R. Kamalakannan, former government whip R. K. R. Anantharaman and PCC vice president and AICC co-ordinator P. K. Devadoss.

Sources in the PCC said Mr. Kharge’s office had approached the members seeking their support and appointment of two Congress workers as his election agent.

“We will be meeting Mr. Kharge when he visits Chennai on October 14. He will not be visiting Puducherry due to time constraints.. It is just a courtesy call as he is a very senior leader in the party,” a PCC member said.

The source said all top leaders are likely to meet Mr. Kharge at Sathyamurthy Bhavan on Friday.