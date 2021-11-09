PCC launches membership drive in U.T.

PUDUCHERRY

09 November 2021

Party aims at enrolling 1 lakh new members

The Pradesh Congress Committee on Monday launched a membership drive in the Union Territory.

The AICC in-charge for the Union Territory, Dinesh Gundu Rao, launched the programme in the presence of former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, MP V. Vaithilingam, former Ministers M. Kandasamy, M.O.H.F Shahjahan, PCC chief A.V. Subramanian and vice-president Devadoss.

Mr. Subramanian said the party was aiming at one lakh new members. .

