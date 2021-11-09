PuducherryPUDUCHERRY 09 November 2021 00:51 IST
PCC launches membership drive in U.T.
Updated: 09 November 2021 00:51 IST
Party aims at enrolling 1 lakh new members
The Pradesh Congress Committee on Monday launched a membership drive in the Union Territory.
The AICC in-charge for the Union Territory, Dinesh Gundu Rao, launched the programme in the presence of former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, MP V. Vaithilingam, former Ministers M. Kandasamy, M.O.H.F Shahjahan, PCC chief A.V. Subramanian and vice-president Devadoss.
Mr. Subramanian said the party was aiming at one lakh new members. .
