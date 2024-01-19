PCC kick-starts preparations in U.T. for Lok Sabha election

January 19, 2024 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Notwithstanding the recent demand made by the DMK, an ally of the Congress, for the lone Puducherry Lok Sabha seat, the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) has kick-started preparations for the Parliamentary election by holding a meeting of its newly-constituted 14-member Election Committee and organising a training programme for its booth-level workers.

The preparations began on Thursday with Ajoy Kumar, All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Puducherry, and Harish Chaudhary, chairman for candidate screening committee for Puducherry seat, holding a meeting with members of the election committee.

The panel, constituted a few days ago, is headed by PCC president and MP V. Vaithilingam. Its members include former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy and CLP leader M. Vaithianathan. After holding the meeting, the PCC on Friday launched a 10-day training programme for its booth-level workers.

Asked about the significance of the meeting, given the displeasure expressed by the local DMK leadership with the Congress fielding its candidate again from Puducherry, Mr. Vaithilingam told The Hindu, “During Thursday’s meeting, the AICC leaders were briefed about the prevailing political situation in Puducherry. The decision on fielding the candidate will be taken by the leadership as we are a part of INDIA [Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance].”

However, sources in the PCC said there was no confusion over the Puducherry seat as it was held by the Congress. “It is the sitting and traditional seat of the party. Whatever the DMK local leadership says, there is near unanimity among the INDIA bloc leaders on the Congress fielding its candidate again. Otherwise, Mr. Chaudhary need not come all the way from Delhi as he is the chairman of candidate screening committee,” said a senior functionary of the party.

The local DMK leadership, in one of its recent internal meetings, came down heavily on the PCC for not following “coalition dharma.” Party functionaries in the presence of DMK convenor and Opposition leader R. Siva made remarks that were critical of PCC leaders. Describing the Congress as a party known for “back-stabbing,” the DMK functionaries appealed to its leadership to contest from the Puducherry seat.

Mr. Siva, too, in one of the meetings staked claim for the seat. The immediate provocation for the DMK was the participation of Mr. Vaithilingam and Mr. Narayanasamy in an event attended by Independent legislator Nehru, alias Kuppusamy, at Orleanpet constituency. At the event, Congress leaders reportedly praised the work of the Independent MLA, said a source in the DMK.

Responding to the DMK’s criticism, former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, while interacting with reporters after the meeting, said some people in the DMK were trying to create disharmony in the alliance. “It is not appropriate for the DMK functionaries to speak in such voice. The DMK leadership inducted some Congress functionaries into their fold. They have absorbed our leaders. So it is not the Congress that has worked against coalition dharma,” he said.