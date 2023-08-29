PCC chief questions Speaker on MLAs trip to Goa

August 29, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

PCC chief and Member of Parliament V. Vaithilingam has criticised Speaker R. Selvam for his decision to organise a trip for legislators to Goa.

Mr. Vaithilingam in a statement on Tuesday said the legislators were being taken to Goa in the name of studying the new Legislative Assembly there but the purpose was to understand the functioning of Casinos.

“Mr. Selvam is the working Chief Minister of Puducherry. Since this government assumed office, Mr. Selvam has made several announcements on the laying of foundation of the new Assembly complex. On one occasion, the Speaker said the Prime Minister will perform the Bhoomi Puja and on another occasion, he said the Home Minister will lay the foundation. But nothing has happened in the last two-and-a-half years,” the PCC president charged.

Questioning the rationale of taking the legislators to Goa after the draft of the new Assembly was ready, the MP claimed “in the guise of studying the Assembly complex in Goa, the legislators are taken to study the functioning of Casinos before introducing gambling in Puducherry. “

He also questioned the cost escalation for the proposed Assembly complex. Initially, the cost for the Assembly project was worked out to be around ₹200 crore. Now the project cost has gone up to ₹500 crore, he said.

“Even the new Parliament building with facilities to house more than 700 people was constructed at a cost of ₹900 crore. For a 30-member Assembly complex, the proposed cost is ₹500 crore. The cost escalation is very surprising,” the MP said.

