PCC chief questions decision to hold National Youth Festival in Puducherry

The government must explain why the venue was shifted to Puducherry from Himachal Pradesh, says A.V. Subramanian

The Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) has questioned the decision of the NDA government to hold the National Youth Festival in Puducherry next month.

In a statement, PCC president A. V. Subramanian sought an explanation from the Chief Minister on the conduct of the festival during the pandemic. The threat of the virus spreading still exists due to mutated Omicron variant, he said.

Initially, the festival was scheduled to be held in Himachal Pradesh. The government should explain why the venue was shifted to Puducherry now. There was no necessity to organise the festival in the Union Territory during COVID-19 and also at a time when the administration was facing a financial crisis, he said.