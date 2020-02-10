PCC chief defends performance of Congress government

PCC chief and Minister for Public Works A. Namassivayam on Monday said the results of three by-elections and huge margin the Congress candidate received in the Lok Sabha polls showed the popularity and confidence people have reposed in the government.

He was responding to Opposition leader and AINRC chief N. Rangasamy’s charge against the government that it was a “complete failure” at a press conference at the Pradesh Congress Committee office here.

The Minister said the way people voted in the by-lections and Lok Sabha polls was an endorsement on the policies of the government. “People are aware of the hindrances and obstructions faced by the government. Despite the difficulties, the government has performed its task and it was reflected in the election results,” Mr Namassivayam said.

Even the Centre has acknowledged the performance of the Congress government by declaring Puducherry as the best governed among the Union Territories in the Good Governance Index. The NITI Aayog has appreciated the government for the financial management, the Minister said.

Questioning the timing of former Chief Minister’s criticism of the government, the PCC chief said Mr Rangasamy, during the last three and half years, has not participated in any of the deliberations in the Assembly.

“Mr Rangasamy did not fulfil his constitutional responsibility as an Opposition leader both inside and outside the Assembly. He has not even responded to the concerns of the public on the attitude of Centre or Lt Governor towards a democratically elected government. Now he is making statements due to political compulsions,” the PCC chief said.

To a question on former Chief Minister’s statement that it was even wrong to think of giving permission to start casinos as a step towards increasing revenue, the Minister said Mr Rangasamy should have spoken about it during the debate on budget last year.

Asked further whether the government was keen on giving permission to casinos, the Minister said, “No project disapproved by the people will be implemented. The government will make sure that projects implemented will not affect local people.”

The suspended Congress legislator N. Danavelou has replied to the show cause notice served by PCC for violating party discipline. His reply has been placed before the party high command for further action, he said.

Minister for Power R. Kamalakannan and Government whip R.K.R Anantharaman were also present at the press conference.