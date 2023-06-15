PCC chief and MP Vaithilingam calls on Congress president Kharge

June 15, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The newly-appointed chief of Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee and Member of Parliament V. Vaithilingam on Thursday met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi.

Accompanied by former Minister M. Kandasamy, who was also an aspirant for the PCC president’s post, Mr. Vaithilingam met the party chief and held discussion on organisational matters pertaining to Puducherry unit of Congress.

Mr. Vaithilingam told The Hindu over phone that he had invited the Congress president to Puducherry. “He has asked me to concentrate on strengthening the party further in the Union Territory. The Congress president wants us to start preparations for the ensuing Lok Sabha and next Assembly elections. Mr. Kharge has agreed to visit Puducherry,” the MP said.

The Congress president has given PCC the task to prepare the party so that it returned to power in 2026, Mr. Vaithilingam said. After meeting Mr. Kharge, the PCC chief flew down to Bengaluru to meet Dinesh Gundu Rao, who is a Minister in Siddaramiah-led Cabinet in Karnataka and also the party in-charge for the Union Territory.

Mr. Rao is expected to visit Puducherry when Mr. Vaithilingam officially plans to take over as the PCC president on June 19. Party workers are planning to organise a major reception for Mr. Vaithilingam at the PCC office at Vaysial Street.