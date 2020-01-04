Puducherry

Pawn shop burgled in Thilaspet

Unidentified persons stole gold and silver jewellery weighing around 1.5kg from a pawn brokerage shop at Thilaspet on Thursday.

According to the police, the owner, Rakesh Kumar, came to open the shop on Friday morning.

He found both the lock of the front grill and the one on the locker inside open. Apart from the pledged jewellery, a sum of ₹2.5 lakh was also stolen.

A police dog was pressed into service to track the culprits. Fingerprint experts also collected samples, the police said.

“We are probing all angles as locks were not broken and not much force was used to unlock the doors,” according to a seniro police official.

