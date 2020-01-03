Patient’s death: Show-cause notice issued to GH staff

The Health Department has issued a show-cause notice to five staff members in the Virudhachalam General Hospital seeking an explanation after a 23-year-old woman died due to sepsis caused by a cotton wad left in her abdomen during a surgery performed in the hospital.

According to sources, the victim Priya, wife of Rajkumar, 27 of Kalarkuppam near Virudhachalam was admitted to the GH on December 27 for delivery. The doctors performed a Caesarean section and she gave birth to a baby girl.

However, Priya complained of severe pain in her abdomen following the surgery. As her condition deteriorated, doctors in the GH referred her to the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer) in Puducherry on December 31.

Doctors in Jipmer performed a surgical procedure and found a cotton wad in her abdomen and removed it. However, Priya succumbed in Jipmer on January 1.

A senior Health department official said that a departmental enquiry had been ordered against five staff members of the Virudhachalam GH including the duty doctor and nursing assistant who were present in the theatre during the surgery.

“The victim had most probably died due to sepsis. We are yet to receive the complete report from Jipmer. Strict action will be taken based on the findings of the report,” he said.