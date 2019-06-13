Patient admitted in Jipmer critical

The condition of 53-year-old man from Cuddalore admitted at the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer) with high fever continues to remain critical but stable.

Jipmer Medical Superintendent Ashok Badhe told The Hindu that the patient was on ventilator support. “His condition has not worsened or improved. Since, he was working in Guruvayur in Kerala, a set of samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune, to rule out any contagious fever. Test results are awaited,” he said.

Dr. Badhe said the patient was brought to the hospital on Sunday with high fever, disorientation and acute respiratory symptoms.

On ventilator

He was put on ventilator support and given other supportive medical care.

The patient is being treated in an isolation ward.

Doctors and paramedical staff were given all precautionary accessories to prevent spread of fever.

Mr. Badhe said there was no need to panic as all precautionary measures were in place.