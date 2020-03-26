Passes to be issued for traders

The district administration will issue pass for traders purchasing essential items from outside the territory, Minister for Revenue M.O.H.F Shahjahan said on Thursday.

Talking to reporters after a review meeting, the Minister said the administration would issue passes for the traders and people employed in outlets selling essential goods. Police have been asked not to restrict entry of vehicles carrying essential items. Banks have been asked to maintain money in all ATMs, the Minister said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Law and Order) Rahul Alwal said that senior citizens staying alone could seek police assistance by calling 9489205246.

Meanwhile, a Ministerial delegation led by Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Thursday visited Karaikal region to review preparations to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

He held talks with officials of the district administration and visited the Government General Hospital to assess the preparedness. He also received masks, gloves, sanitisers and other medical equipment provided by the Karaikal Port.