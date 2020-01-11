Puducherry

Pass resolution against CAA: CPI(M)

From right, CPI(M) leaders T. Murugan, T. Rajangam and V. Perumal at the Puducherry Press Club.

From right, CPI(M) leaders T. Murugan, T. Rajangam and V. Perumal at the Puducherry Press Club.   | Photo Credit: The Hindu

more-in

Party calls for special Assembly session

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) demanded convening of a special session of the Legislative Assembly to adopt a resolution urging the Centre to scrap the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, said the party’s Tamil Nadu State Committee member V. Perumal.

Addressing a press conference along with other party leaders on Friday, Mr. Perumal said the House should be convened to pass an anti-CAA resolution along the lines of the Kerala Assembly.

The CPI(M) fully endorsed the views of the Congress government on its right to take decisions whether it was on the issue of appointment of the State Election Commissioner or distribution of free rice. The Lt. Governor had “crossed all limits,” by overruling the decision of the Assembly to appoint a former bureaucrat as SEC, he said.

Veteran leader T. Murugan said he had written a letter last month to the Chief Justice of Madras High Court for early listing of his case challenging the authority of the Lt. Governor. A judicial intervention could bring an end to the “constitutional excesses” committed by the Lt. Governor, he said adding it was undemocratic on the part of a Constitutional head to prevent an elected government from fulfilling its election manifesto.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Puducherry
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 11, 2020 12:59:55 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/pass-resolution-against-caa-cpim/article30538327.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY