Pass resolution against CAA: CPI(M)

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) demanded convening of a special session of the Legislative Assembly to adopt a resolution urging the Centre to scrap the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, said the party’s Tamil Nadu State Committee member V. Perumal.

Addressing a press conference along with other party leaders on Friday, Mr. Perumal said the House should be convened to pass an anti-CAA resolution along the lines of the Kerala Assembly.

The CPI(M) fully endorsed the views of the Congress government on its right to take decisions whether it was on the issue of appointment of the State Election Commissioner or distribution of free rice. The Lt. Governor had “crossed all limits,” by overruling the decision of the Assembly to appoint a former bureaucrat as SEC, he said.

Veteran leader T. Murugan said he had written a letter last month to the Chief Justice of Madras High Court for early listing of his case challenging the authority of the Lt. Governor. A judicial intervention could bring an end to the “constitutional excesses” committed by the Lt. Governor, he said adding it was undemocratic on the part of a Constitutional head to prevent an elected government from fulfilling its election manifesto.