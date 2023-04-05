HamberMenu
PASIC workers stage protest

The daily wage workers are staging various types of protests for sometime demanding proper payment of salary and arrears. They are also demanding regularisation of services of PASIC workers

April 05, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Workers of PASIC affiliated to AITUC staging a novel protest demanding salary, in Puducherry on Wednesday.

Workers of PASIC affiliated to AITUC staging a novel protest demanding salary, in Puducherry on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

The workers of Pondicherry Agro Service and Industries Corporation Limited, affiliated to the All India Trade Union Congress on Wednesday, organised a protest demanding pending salary by blowing conch near the PASIC office.

The daily wage workers are staging various types of protests for sometime demanding proper payment of salary and arrears. They are also demanding regularisation of services of PASIC workers. The workers were not paid salary for last several months, they charged.

They resorted to the novel protest to make the government listen to their grievances. AITUC general secretary Sethu Selvam led the protest, a release here said.

