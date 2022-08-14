Partition remembrance event held

Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY
August 14, 2022 21:20 IST

As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Pondicherry University organised an exhibition on its campus to mark Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.

A short video was released on the occasion.

Gurmeet Singh, University Vice-Chancellor; Y. Venkata Rao, Dean, Students Welfare; K. Tharanikkarasu, Director (Studies); Rajeev Jain, Officer on Special Duty(Culture); Amarash Samantaraya, Registrar; D. Lazar, Finance Officer; and Sadanatha G. Swami, Controller of Examinations; Deans and heads of department, students and research scholars participated in the event.

Indian Bank conducted an exhibition at its 100 Feet Road branch on East Coast Road, near Kokku Park, Pakkamudayanpet, in this regard.

The five-day exhibition that concluded on Sunday was inaugurated by V.M. Venkatachalam, Zonal Manager and Convenor SLBC-UTP, Indian Bank, Zonal Office, Puducherry, in the presence of T. Paramaraj, Divisonal Zonal Manager, senior citizens, customers and bank and government officials.

The Rotary Club of Pondicherry Port organised for its members a trip to the Wagah/Attari border to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav with personnel of the Border Security Force.

