Parties should not politicise Agnipath scheme: Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

‘Scheme formulated after detailed deliberations by the Defence establishment’

Defending the Agnipath proposal of the Union Government, Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday urged political parties not to politicise the scheme.

Interacting with the media after launching a special clean-up operation on Bharathi Road and Nehru Road to mark the 75 th anniversary of Indian Independence, Ms. Soundararajan said the scheme had been formulated after detailed deliberations by the Defence establishment to raise a youthful force in the military.

Considering the repeated assurances (from the Centre and the Defence establishment) that the scheme would not have adverse consequences for the youth or the military, the Lt. Governor said the Agnipath should be viewed from the perspective of meeting the security needs of the country and not as an issue to be politicised. The country needs a base of Agniveers as much as experienced military personnel, she said.

Ms. Soundararajan said the government had written to the Cauvery Water Management Authority detailing the Union Territory’s opposition to Karnataka’s proposal to build a dam at Mekedatu.

A controversy over the Mekedatu issue was sparked by the recent remark of Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) Chairman S.K. Haldar in Thanjavur that a discussion on Karnataka’s Mekedatu proposal was on the table at an upcoming meeting of the body. (The 16 th meeting of the CWMA now stands postponed by two weeks to July 6).

The Lt. Governor underscored the need for community participation in the efforts to keep Puducherry clean. A cleanliness drive was being carried out at 75 locations since Tuesday. “This is not a task that can only be done by the government. The public should all participate,”, she said.

On the recent spurt in coronavirus cases, Ms. Soundararajan urged the public to adhere to preventive measures. Those who are not vaccinated should get the jab. Children should also be vaccinated. She appealed to the public to wear masks in crowded places and to wash hands.

Minister of Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan and municipal officials, also participated.