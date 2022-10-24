Participants have a melodious time at Car-Free Sundays Deepavali edition

Chennaiites were treated to a balmy Sunday morning on the 7 th week of the Car-Free Sundays event. The weather was perfect for a relaxed and extended yoga session led by Balakrishnan from cult.fit.

Singer Chinmayi Sripada performing at the event in Besant Nagar. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Chinmayi Sripada, playback singer, voice-over artist, radio jockey (RJ) and entrepreneur, graced the event and crooned the melodious number from the Tamil movie – 96 – much to the crowds’ delight. Srihari, from the audience remarked, “Her voice sounds so pristine even without a studio setup, truly a national talent.”

As a Deepavali special, the ‘Voices of Besant Nagar’ contest was held, inviting entries from eager amateur singers to perform at Car-Free Sundays. Out of the many entries received, the top four singers were shortlisted, and they got the chance to share the stage with Ms. Sripada to showcase their talent. The winners – Narasimhan, Mahalakshmi, Diya and Varsha – were given a Deepavali hamper for their enthusiasm and efforts.

Singer Chinmayi Sripada handing over a prize to the one of the winners of the ‘Voices of Besant Nagar’ contest. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The children as usual were energetically engrossed in the Silambam session conducted by Champions Cross Institute of Martial Arts.

The yoga session under way at the venue on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

This week’s Obstacle Course Race, presented by Hercules Cycles, concluded with Sonish Kumar taking home a Hercules cycle, while runner-up Jayasuriya received a gift voucher worth ₹6,500.

Young participants taking on the Obstacle Course Race. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

RJ Abdul from Radio City had a peppy LIVE session with the young audience.

Sonish Kumar, winner of the Obstacle Course Race, receiving his prize. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

After today’s event, Car-Free Sundays will be taking a six-week monsoon break. Following this, the event will be moving to a new location in the city. Follow @threaderconnect page on Facebook and Instagram for further updates.

RJ Abdul from Radio City during the live session. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

GSquare Housing is the title sponsor for Car-Free Sundays, organised by The Hindu in association with the Greater Chennai Traffic Police, and powered by Hercules Cycles. Radio City is the radio partner. Cult.fit is the fitness partner.