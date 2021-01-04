Partial resumption of academic activity begins in all schools in Puducherry

Over 800 schools resumed classes on Monday, following safety protocols as laid down in the SOP

More than 800 schools in Puducherry and Karaikal regions of the Union Territory have resumed partial academic activities after several months of disruption due to COVID-19. From Monday, students in classes 1 to 12 can attend classes till forenoon in schools in both the regions.

“We have a reasonable number of students who came to class on Monday. All COVID- 19 protocols have been followed" said an official in the department.

Some private schools however, have decided to continue with online classes up to class 7 for some more time.

Attendance will not be mandatory for the classes held from 10 a.m to 1 p.m on all six days (Monday to Saturday) of the week, Director of School Education P. T Rudra Goud told The Hindu. Depending on the situation, the government has planned regular classes for all students from January 18, Mr Goud.

As per the Standard Operating Procedure issued on December 31, schools should permit students for the classes only after getting the written consent of parents.

Classes should be segregated based on odd and even numbers. Students of classes 1, 3, 5, 7, 9 and 11 work on one day, and the rest on another day. Physical distancing norms and other COVID-19 protocols should be followed, the SOP said. Thermal screening of all students and staff should be done before allowing them inside school premises. They should be allowed in only after proper hand washing. Schools should also avoid biometric attendance for teachers and other staff. The schools should also avoid assembly, sporting activities and other events leading to overcrowding. Additional personal protective items such as mask should be stored, the SOP said.