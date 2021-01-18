PuducherryPUDUCHERRY 18 January 2021 11:48 IST
Comments
Parliamentary Secretary to Puducherry CM tests positive for COVID-19
Updated: 18 January 2021 11:48 IST
K. Lakshminarayanan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Puducherry Chief Minister, has tested positive for COVID-19
Mr. Lakshminarayan has been admitted to a private hospital at Chennai, an official with the Health Department told The Hindu. He is the ninth legislator to have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the Union Territory,
More In Puducherry
Read more...