Parliamentary Secretary to Puducherry CM tests positive for COVID-19

PUDUCHERRY

18 January 2021 11:48 IST

K. Lakshminarayanan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Puducherry Chief Minister, has tested positive for COVID-19

Mr. Lakshminarayan has been admitted to a private hospital at Chennai, an official with the Health Department told The Hindu. He is the ninth legislator to have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the Union Territory,

