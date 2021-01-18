Puducherry

Parliamentary Secretary to Puducherry CM tests positive for COVID-19

K. Lakshminarayanan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Puducherry Chief Minister, has tested positive for COVID-19

Mr. Lakshminarayan has been admitted to a private hospital at Chennai, an official with the Health Department told The Hindu. He is the ninth legislator to have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the Union Territory,

