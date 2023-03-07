ADVERTISEMENT

Parliamentary accounts panel visits Auroville

March 07, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The delegation was received at the Matrimandir by members of the Working Committee and Auroville Town Development Council

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee visited Auroville recently during their four-day tour to South India. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Members of Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (2022-23) were in Auroville on Sunday as part of a four-day visit to South India.

The team comprising Members of Parliament of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha was headed by Chairperson Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, a press note from Auroville said.

The delegation was received at the Matrimandir by members of the Working Committee and Auroville Town Development Council.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Matrimandir is the soul of Auroville, in The Mother’s words, and the central masterpiece of the city now under construction.

The visitors were taken for meditation into the Inner Chamber, a pure white marble-clad chamber with a crystal in its centre that channels sunlight to the lotus pond below, the press note said.

The MPs also briefly interacted with a section of residents before concluding their visit.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US